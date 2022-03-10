Families Struggle To Find Covid Help

Western Bay families are struggling to find help as they are forced to isolate with Covid.

Some families are also avoiding getting tested and returning to work early as they can’t afford to lose income.

SociaLink, the umbrella organisation for Western Bay of Plenty social agencies and charities, says many helping agencies are overwhelmed with the numbers of families needing help, as they are also hit by absences due to Covid.

Tauranga Community Foodbank says the 0800 COVID welfare support number is overloaded.

Foodbank is contracted to supply food parcels as part of the formal welfare response, along with Good Neighbour. Foodbank is also continuing to supply emergency relief to people who are missing out through the centralised system.

Significant referrals are also coming in from other organisations who are stepping up without being contracted to do so, Foodbank says. It believes that local systems of support rather than a centralised system works best.

“Here2HelpU is a key referrer and doing an outstanding job outside of the government support to help people access the specific support they need. They know our community and what is available.”

The number of people contacting Here2HelpU has increased, averaging 20 calls a day and they may need help to manage calls.

Here2HelpU says the 0800 number people need to call for help is overwhelmed, and if people are in urgent need it can make direct referrals to Foodbank. A Here2HelpU worker tried the 0800 number and waited an hour and a half before it was answered. A single parent with Covid said she had waited hours and the line was not answered. She had phoned Here2HelpU in tears.

“People shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to get food. There needs to be a high trust model as in our experience the vast majority asking for help are genuine.”

General manager of SociaLink Liz Davies said the wage subsidy payment worked on a high trust model and so should accessing food.

Tauranga Budget Advisory Service says a client was told to take leave without pay when they were sick with Covid. One client’s income has been reduced to 80 percent, hours have been cut and they can’t meet their basic costs.

Many say they won’t be tested as they can’t afford the time off work. Businesses are also struggling, saying if one more staff member gets sick they will have to close their doors.

Iwi groups and trusts say their networks are faster and more efficient in responding to Covid needs. The rising cost of living is also an issue for whānau.

Iwi groups say they respond immediately to requests for help with a care package and food from their own funds until a Ministry of Social Development or District Health Board or medical team kicks in. Usually some have been waiting several days, but the “kumara vine” is healthy and flourishing, they say.

They say MSD services are not being accessed due to accessibility and knowing how to apply or what is available.

People are worrying about returning to work, have run out of sick leave and have no income. Mental illness is starting to impact from the initial kai and health care deliveries, iwi providers say.

"It is complex and we cannot turn our heads away from whānau struggle, not only with Covid but everyday living and mental wellbeing," one provider said.

Some whānau are reluctant to apply for help due to a history of dependence on MSD, fearing a negative response and further shame. Some are in high-risk situations of domestic violence and require further support.

Māori providers say they have a relationship with their hāpori Māori and they should be the first point of contact on the Covid helpline and on the Covid app.

SociaLink is surveying the sector to learn more about issues people with Covid are experiencing getting help, and results will be available soon.

