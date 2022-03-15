Parliamentary Protest Update: Tests Prove Inconclusive
Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 3:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Results from the analysis of material sprayed at Police
officers on 9 February have been returned as
inconclusive.
Three officers involved in policing the
Parliament protest activity on Molesworth Street (on 9
February) were treated at the scene by paramedics and later
in hospital after a liquid substance was thrown at
them.
Two separate labs analysed material from the
glo-vests worn by staff, with the tests showing no positive
results for any form of chemical substance that could have
caused the burning sensation.
At the scene, all
members were heavily washed down with a water and baking
soda solution which likely washed away any evidence or form
of a chemical substance.
Police acknowledge there were
a variety of liquid substances present, including OC spray,
at the time a substance was thrown at police. Police
continue to investigate this incident and other possible
criminal behaviour related to the protest.
Attributed
to Wellington District Commander Corrie
Parnell:
