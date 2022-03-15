Parliamentary Protest Update: Tests Prove Inconclusive

Results from the analysis of material sprayed at Police officers on 9 February have been returned as inconclusive.

Three officers involved in policing the Parliament protest activity on Molesworth Street (on 9 February) were treated at the scene by paramedics and later in hospital after a liquid substance was thrown at them.

Two separate labs analysed material from the glo-vests worn by staff, with the tests showing no positive results for any form of chemical substance that could have caused the burning sensation.

At the scene, all members were heavily washed down with a water and baking soda solution which likely washed away any evidence or form of a chemical substance.

Police acknowledge there were a variety of liquid substances present, including OC spray, at the time a substance was thrown at police. Police continue to investigate this incident and other possible criminal behaviour related to the protest.

Attributed to Wellington District Commander Corrie Parnell:

