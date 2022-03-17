New Chair Named For GHL

Gisborne District Council is six months into its review of Gisborne Holdings Ltd with an eye to ensuring its operations are fit for purpose and cost effective for the region.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says that although GHL operates independently, Council is ultimately responsible for its CCTO (Council Controlled Trading Organisation). “We take the concerns highlighted recently by members of the public very seriously and trust the board would have investigated matters if they were raised,” she says.

New appointments John Rae and councillor Josh Wharehinga are now on the GHL board with Mr Rae named as the chair last month.

The Section 17A Service Review is in line with legislation and is required to be done at least every six years. It was started in September reviewing historical information and performance with an eye to ensuring GHL is strategically aligned with Council.

Mr Rae has assured Mayor Stoltz he has already investigated allegations of bullying and an unhealthy workplace at the recently-sold Vehicle Testing Station.

“The GHL board has not received any official complaints of bullying or harassment at the VTS, with all staff supported through the change of ownership of the operation to make sure they had every opportunity to remain employed,” says Mr Rae.

Mayor Stoltz says Council is looking forward to supporting the new chair and working closely with the GHL board during the review period.

