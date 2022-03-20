Heavy Rain Watch - North Of Tologa Bay Valid: 12:00pm Monday 21 March To 12:00am Tuesday 22 March

MetService have issued a heavy rain watch with a focus for the area north of Tologa Bay. There may be the possibility of thunderstorms as part of the weather system bringing the rain in.

Severe Weather Watches

Issued at: 10:30am Sunday, 20th March 2022

Situation

A slow-moving low pressure system is forecast to lie to the west of New Zealand this week, directing a strong and moist north to northeast flow across the country. A front embedded in this flow is expected to move eastwards across northern and central New Zealand today and Monday, delivering a period of heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and strong northeasterly winds to many places. Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches are in force for parts of northern and central New Zealand. In addition, a Strong Wind Watch is in force for Auckland. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas added.

Heavy Rain Watch for Gisborne

Issued: 10:29am Sunday, 20th March 2022

Area: Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay

Valid: 12:00pm Monday to 12:00am Tuesday

Periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria. Another period of heavy rain is possible on Tuesday, and an associated Watch or Warning may be issued closer to the time.

