Waitangi River Bridge Closed To Overweight Vehicles

Monday, 21 March 2022, 2:23 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi advises that overweight vehicles can no longer use SH10’s Waitangi River Bridge due to safety concerns.

From today Monday 21 March, a variation will be issued for all current overweight vehicle permit holders to use SH1 as the alternative route to SH10 Waitangi River Bridge.

Permit holders may also seek permission from the Far North District Council to detour using local roads.

All other vehicles can continue to safely use the bridge at a now lowered temporary speed limit of 50km/h.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Regional Manager Tāmaki Makaurau me Te Tai Tokerau at Waka Kotahi says, the deterioration found during a routine safety inspection of the bridge requires immediate action.

“We understand removing access to the Waitangi River Bridge will cause disruption for overweight vehicle permit holders and we apologise in advance for the inconvenience.

“While further investigation into strengthening works are carried out, a detour will be in place via SH1.

“All those with current overweight vehicle permits will have a variation automatically applied to their permit to use the SH1 detour from today, and we will remain in close communication with our freight partner as things progress.

“Traffic engineers also advise that with a reduced speed limit, other motorists can continue to use the bridge safely. Waka Kotahi has therefore put in place a temporary speed limit of 50km/h from today, which significantly lessens structural stress on the bridge” said Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

“Our team will be carrying out further inspections and assessments over the coming days and weeks. The bridge will also be closely monitored until the necessary strengthening works can be carried out.

“We thank all those who use SH10 Waitangi River Bridge in advance for ensuring these important safety measures are followed.”

Waka Kotahi will provide ongoing updates on the bridge as information comes to hand.

