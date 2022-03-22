Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Expensive Climate Policies Have "No Effect On Emissions" – Report

Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 6:26 am
Press Release: The New Zealand Initiative

New Zealand is already on track to its emissions targets and the government’s new climate change policies will have almost no effect on emissions, says a new report by public policy think tank The New Zealand Initiative.

The report, Pretence of Necessity by Senior Economist Matt Burgess, shows that existing policies are enough and further policies are optional but not necessary to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

“In this year’s Budget, the government will spend more than $2,000 per household based on the mistaken view that more policies are needed to reach emissions targets. They are not,” Mr Burgess says.

The report shows the government’s climate change strategy is based on a misunderstanding of the relationship between the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and other policies.

“The government has already capped emissions with changes to the ETS in 2020. Other policies cannot reduce emissions from under the cap.”

“This is widely recognised including by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change,” says Burgess.

“So the government’s new policies don’t help. On the contrary, they threaten emissions targets by making them far more difficult and expensive to achieve,” Burgess says.

The report foreshadows the government’s Emissions Reduction Plan, set to be announced later this year. This will be an array of levies, subsidies, regulations and hard bans. The government will say these are urgently required and necessary to combat climate change.

“New Zealanders should be aware the government is demanding sacrifices on false pretences.”

“Future generations will not thank us for borrowing to pay for policies that do not lower emissions.”

“We are witnessing an historic public policy failure.”

The report also proposes alternative policies that improve on existing policies by delivering targets at less cost, saving households money.

“Climate change is real. New Zealand should meet its obligations to cut emissions. We need effective policies to do this.”

Read more:
Pretence of Necessity: Why further climate change action isn't needed and won't help is available here.

Gordon Campbell: On How, And Whether The Ukraine War Might End


is pretty safe to assume that the Kremlin did not expect Ukraine’s resistance to be as strong and effective as it has been. It is also probably safe to say that the failure of his Ukraine blitzkrieg will not significantly change whatever Vladimir Putin will come to regard as being “Mission Accomplished.” What might Putin’s exit scenario in Ukraine actually look like? Some optimists think he has only limited gains in mind...
More>>



 
 


National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>

Government: First Tranche Of Sanctions Under The Russia Sanctions Act Enacted
The Government has stepped up its sanctions against Russia with the release of the first tranche of targeted sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act enacted overnight. At midnight last night 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list and the coverage of the travel ban was significantly widened... More>>

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


