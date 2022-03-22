Road Blocked – State Highway 5 Glengarry, Hastings - Eastern
Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 7:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are advised that State Highway 5 near Glengarry
is currently
blocked in both directions following a crash
involving a single vehicle at
4.45am.
At this stage
no injuries have been reported.
The road will be
blocked for sometime while a clean-up takes
place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
