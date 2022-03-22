Road Blocked – State Highway 5 Glengarry, Hastings - Eastern

Motorists are advised that State Highway 5 near Glengarry is currently

blocked in both directions following a crash involving a single vehicle at

4.45am.

At this stage no injuries have been reported.

The road will be blocked for sometime while a clean-up takes place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

© Scoop Media

