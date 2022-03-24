Police appeal for sightings of missing Weymouth man

Counties Manukau Police are appealing to the public for any sightings of Nick Paul, aged 46, from Weymouth.

Nick was last seen leaving his Weymouth address to go for a walk at around 2pm on Sunday 20th March.

He last known movements were walking along Waimai Ave towards Weymouth Park.

Area enquiries have failed to locate Nick and Police have concerns for his wellbeing.

Nick usually stays around the Weymouth area, and also frequents the Clendon Park Shopping Centre, and we are appealing to the local community for any sightings of Nick since Sunday.

Nick is described as of large build, 183 cms tall, and walks with a walking crutch due to a limp.

He was last known to be wearing a black hoodie with a colourful image of Bob Marley (as shown in attached photo).

If you see Nick Paul, please phone 111.

Anyone with information about possible sightings is asked to contact 105, quoting file number 220322/1812.

