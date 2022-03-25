Latest Regional GDP Figures Show Varying Results Over The Year To March 2021

Regional economies have seen varying impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and associated response measures, with regional gross domestic product (GDP) ranging from a 5.8 percent decline in Taranaki, to a 3.7 percent increase in Marlborough over the year to March 2021, Stats NZ said today.

Nominal or 'current price' GDP is not adjusted for price effects.

“The figures show that experiences have differed across the country during the COVID-19-affected March 2021 year. The regional results compare to the national increase of 0.8 percent over the same period,” national accounts – industry and production senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said.

Visit our website to read this news story, information release, and related tool, or to download CSV files:

© Scoop Media

