Fatal Crash, Castle Downs

A man has died following a crash in Castle Downs, south of Lumsden, last night.

Emergency services were called to Avondale Road around 9.40pm, where a man had come off a motorbike.

Sadly, his injuries were not survivable.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised and the road was closed for a time.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

