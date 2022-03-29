Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

TECT Community Awards Winners Announced

Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 9:29 am
Press Release: TECT

The winners of the TECT Community Awards have been announced online, with winner videos published on the TECT Facebook and website available to view now.

The winners of the TECT Community Awards are:

  • Event Excellence Award: Bay of Plenty Garden and Art Festival
  • Sustainable Future Award: Maketū Ōngātoro Wetland Society
  • Diversity and Inclusion Award: English Language Partners Bay of Plenty
  • Heart of the Community Award: YWAM Ships Aotearoa – Trinity Koha Dental Clinic
  • Youth Spirit Award: Quinn Boyle
  • Volunteer of the Year Award: Bill Webb
  • Lifetime Service Award: Maureen Paterson
  • People’s Choice Award: YWAM Ships Aotearoa – Trinity Koha Dental Clinic

Youth Spirit Award winner Quinn Boyle is well known in the community for his open water swims – raising over $3,000 for charities last year.

Quinn has also been volunteering at local Bay of Plenty schools, Paengaroa and Otamarakau Primary, taking swimming lessons, coaching sports teams and supporting tamariki with their reading.

The 16-year-old Quinn is also a member and volunteer surf life saver, patrolling and fundraising for the Pukehina Surf Rescue Club.

Quinn says he feels honoured and surprised to be chosen as the winner of the Youth Spirit Award.

“I didn’t expect much back for the work I’ve been doing, but to get this award just feels amazing.”

His advice for other youth interested in volunteering is to follow your passion.

“Find something you’re passionate about and use that passion to give back to your community – for example me and my swimming.”

Bill Webb runs Good Neighbour’s Fruit Picking Team and rescues whatever is seasonal with his dedicated team of fellow volunteers.

Bill is also extremely dedicated as a volunteer at Tauranga Hockey Association. Bill is currently the hockey centre’s de facto ‘Facilities Manager’ – working each Sunday ensuring the facility is maintained for local and national events.

“I feel humbled and honoured that I’ve been selected, it’s a reflection on the status of Good Neighbour these days – it’s grown from very small beginnings seven years ago to an organisation with hundreds and hundreds of volunteers and I am but one of those,” says Webb.

“The quality of those volunteers is what I’ve got to give credit to – the people who help me each week picking fruit around the region. They’re wonderful people and they give of their time generously.

“I also need to pay tribute to the Tauranga Hockey Association. I’ve spent a number of years as a volunteer with Tauranga Hockey and it has enabled me to give something back to a sport that I have enjoyed for over 50 years.”

YWAM Ships Aotearoa's central purpose is to empower a healthy future in the Pacific through the use of the YWAM Koha to provide medical and dental services.

However, with the borders closed due to Covid-19, and aware of clear health inequities right here in Aotearoa, the charity pivoted to use its resources to help those with little access to oral health services at affordable prices in the Bay of Plenty, setting up the fully volunteer-run Trinity Koha Dental Clinic.

The clinic ran for five weeks in the Western Bay, supporting over 500 people with their dental needs.

YWAM Ships Aotearoa Managing Director Marty Emmett said it was a real honour to win the Heart of the Community Award.

“Winning the award was totally unexpected. We are just really honoured and grateful to TECT for this award.

“Looking forward, we want to keep doing more – we feel obligated to carry on delivering these dental care services to the most vulnerable. So our goal is to scale it to, do more, build more partnerships and be able to serve more people.”

Marty says winning both the Heart of the Community Award and People’s Choice Award came as a huge surprise.

“We are both amazed and humbled to be the recipients of both awards this year. It’s an incredible acknowledgement of the work our team of volunteers have done to deliver the services to vulnerable people through our region. There are way too many volunteers to name, but they know who they are – this award is for them as well.”

Videos on each winner can be found on the TECT Facebook page: ww.facebook.com/TECTNZ.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from TECT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>



ACT: Proposes Referendum On Co-governance
This election, ACT will be campaigning for a referendum on co-governance,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “ACT proposes that the next Government pass legislation defining the Principles of the Treaty, in particularly their effect on democratic institutions... More>>


Government: Post-peak Plan A Safe Return To Greater Normality
New Zealand’s successful management of the Omicron outbreak and high rates of vaccination mean it’s now safe to ease the restrictions that have successfully prevented widespread health and economic damage... More>>

ALSO:



Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



National: Tauranga Candidate Nominations Open Next Week National Party members seeking to be our candidate for the upcoming Tauranga By-election will have just over two weeks to get their nominations in, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 