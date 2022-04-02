Fatality Following Incident On The Parade, St Heliers
Saturday, 2 April 2022, 2:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a person has died following an
incident in a driveway of a residence on The Parade, St
Heliers.
The incident was reported to Police at
12.40pm.
Emergency services attended but sadly, the
person has died at the scene.
Police are making
enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner,
who will release their finding in due
course.
