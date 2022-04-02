Fatality Following Incident On The Parade, St Heliers

Police can confirm that a person has died following an incident in a driveway of a residence on The Parade, St Heliers.

The incident was reported to Police at 12.40pm.

Emergency services attended but sadly, the person has died at the scene.

Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their finding in due course.

