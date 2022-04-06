Aggravated robbery, Hastings

Hastings Police are investigating after an aggravated robbery at a commercial premises yesterday.

Police were called to the Heretaunga Street address about 5pm after reports of a man entering the store with a firearm and demanding goods.

The offender left without obtaining anything of value and got into a vehicle, which left the area.

The staff member was understandably shaken by the incident and is being provided support.

The investigation is ongoing and Police are following strong lines of enquiry.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the vehicle the offender left in, which is described as a white SUV.

Anyone with information that might help our enquiries is asked to call 105 and quote file number 220405/0714.

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

