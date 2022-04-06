Aggravated robbery, Hastings
Wednesday, 6 April 2022, 10:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hastings Police are investigating after an aggravated
robbery at a commercial premises yesterday.
Police
were called to the Heretaunga Street address about 5pm after
reports of a man entering the store with a firearm and
demanding goods.
The offender left without obtaining
anything of value and got into a vehicle, which left the
area.
The staff member was understandably shaken by
the incident and is being provided support.
The
investigation is ongoing and Police are following strong
lines of enquiry.
Police would like to hear from
anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has
information about the vehicle the offender left in, which is
described as a white SUV.
Anyone with information that
might help our enquiries is asked to call 105 and quote file
number 220405/0714.
You can also give information
anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
