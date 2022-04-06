Update #9 3.45pm 6 April 2022, Awarua Fire
Wednesday, 6 April 2022, 3:52 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Two crews have been monitoring the Awarua fire ground
throughout the day. Firefighters stopped activity on the
fire ground around 10am this morning, and helicopters were
unable to fly, due to unfavourable weather
conditions.
Incident Controller Mark Mawhinney says a
few hotspots remain with no visible fire.
"Our plan is
to continue to strengthen the perimeter to prevent the fire
spreading," he says.
"When conditions ease, we’re
intending to use thermal imaging drones to identify any
remaining hotspots."
Tomorrow there will be 30-40
firefighters and six aircrafts working on the
fire.
The next few days are forecast to have minimal
rain with windy conditions.
This will be the last
update for today unless anything changes. Another update
will be provided
tomorrow.
