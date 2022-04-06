Update #9 3.45pm 6 April 2022, Awarua Fire

Two crews have been monitoring the Awarua fire ground throughout the day. Firefighters stopped activity on the fire ground around 10am this morning, and helicopters were unable to fly, due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Incident Controller Mark Mawhinney says a few hotspots remain with no visible fire.

"Our plan is to continue to strengthen the perimeter to prevent the fire spreading," he says.

"When conditions ease, we’re intending to use thermal imaging drones to identify any remaining hotspots."

Tomorrow there will be 30-40 firefighters and six aircrafts working on the fire.

The next few days are forecast to have minimal rain with windy conditions.

This will be the last update for today unless anything changes. Another update will be provided tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

