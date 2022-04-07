Name Release - Serious Crash, SH7, Mawheraiti
Thursday, 7 April 2022, 6:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the person who died in a crash on SH7
(Ikamatua Highway),
near Mawheraiti on Monday, 4
April.
She was Linda Jean Brown, 26, of
Mawheraiti.
Police extend their condolences to her
family and friends.
Enquiries into the circumstances
of the crash are
ongoing.
