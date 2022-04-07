Name Release - Serious Crash, SH7, Mawheraiti

Police can now name the person who died in a crash on SH7 (Ikamatua Highway),

near Mawheraiti on Monday, 4 April.

She was Linda Jean Brown, 26, of Mawheraiti.

Police extend their condolences to her family and friends.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

