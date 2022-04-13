Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Shining A Light On Night Navigation In The Sounds

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 11:42 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

If you are planning a boat trip or a visit to the bach in the Marlborough Sounds this Easter holiday weekend, remember to check you have the correct navigation lights on board.

Marlborough District Council’s Harbours team says with daylight saving at an end and the sun setting much earlier it’s timely to remind people of the requirements for boating in the Sounds at night.

Harbour Protection Officer Jason Moore said sunset in Picton on Good Friday is at 5.54 pm so if people are finishing work and heading away to the bach, they need to make sure they have the correct navigation lights on board their vessel.

“Your boat must display lights from sunset to sunrise and when it is raining. Not using lights is extremely dangerous,” Mr Moore said.

“Navigation lights ensure you can see and be seen by other vessels. They also enable skippers to make safe decisions to avoid collision,” he said. “The rules set different requirements for navigation lights depending on the length of the vessel concerned so it’s important boat owners ensure they comply.”

“Unfortunately, a lot of boaties we observe in the Sounds only have port and starboard lights with no stern light or all-round white light. This means they can’t be seen from behind when faster boats are overtaking them,” he said.

Some of the specific requirements from Part 22 of the Maritime Rules are as follows:

  • Powerboats over 12m need to display a masthead light, sidelights, and stern light
  • Powerboats under 12m may show an all-round white light instead of a masthead light and a stern light but must still show sidelights
  • Sailing vessels have specific lighting requirements but a sailing vessel using engines must show the lights for a power-driven vessel of its size

For each vessel type the rules also prescribe where the lights must be located on board, and requirements in relation to visibility and brightness.

Harbourmaster Luke Grogan says Part 22 is quite complex.

“The Harbours team is happy to provide guidance and advice to boaties on the configuration of navigational lights that they need.”

“No matter how big or small your boat, the skipper is always responsible for the safety of the vessel and everyone on board. You need to know the rules and be aware of the risks because if something goes wrong, you can be prosecuted,” Mr Grogan said.

For more information on tides and navigation in the Marlborough Sounds go to:

https://bit.ly/3uluqCh

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 