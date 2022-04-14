Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police warrant nets a large haul for Auckland schools

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 3:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A burglary investigation has led Police to a significant discovery of around $40,000 worth of electronic devices allegedly stolen from schools across Auckland.

In the process Police have also disrupted an allegedly lucrative avenue where stolen electrical goods are on-sold.

The Waitematā West Tactical Crime Unit began investigating three burglaries at West Auckland schools in recent weeks, where a number of electronic devices were stolen.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Williams, Area Investigations Manager for Waitematā West, says enquiries led Police to a Kelston address last week.

“Police located a number of electrical goods that were allegedly stolen from the schools and these have since been recovered.

“Investigators have continued to make enquiries into the find and have since spoken with a man in connection with the burglaries.”

The 36-year-old has now been charged with the three alleged burglaries and is before the Waitākere District Court.

“Further enquiries led our investigators to a commercial business in Avondale where another search warrant was conducted this week,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Williams

At the business Police located around 70 laptops, tablets and other devices that have allegedly been stolen from Auckland schools over the past year.

“Police have since spoken with the business owner as part of this investigation and this has led us to conducting another search warrant at a Glendene property,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Williams.

“At that property our staff have located a large amount of cash estimated to amount to $100,000.”

A 41-year-old man has been charged with six counts of receiving stolen property and is due to appear before the Waitākere District Court today.

“The Tactical Crime Unit have worked diligently over recent days and our investigation will continue. Therefore, we cannot rule out further arrests or enforcement action being taken as a result,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Williams.

“These devices are an important and expensive asset for schools, so this is incredibly rewarding for Police to be in a position to return these items.

“I would like to acknowledge all the investigation staff that have been working on this matter to date. Police will be looking to return the items to their rightful owners in due course.”

