Crash, Southern Motorway, Otara - Counties Manukau

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays following a three-car crash in the southbound lanes of the Southern Motorway in Otara.

The crash occurred about 10:30am near the Te Irirangi Drive off-ramp.

One person is trapped in a vehicle and two lanes have been closed while emergency services assist.

© Scoop Media

