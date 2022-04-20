UPDATE: Torere fisherman

Police are today reassessing the search for the fisherman missing at Torere, Bay of Plenty.

Weather conditions are not expected to be favourable, and to date, nothing of interest has been located.

Police continue to ask members of the public who may be on the shoreline from Torere through to Maketu to be vigilant, and report any sighting of the following items of interest - a 100 litre white chilly bin, a red tote tank, wooden oars, and a yellow life jacket.

Anyone who comes across any of these items is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 220418/0391.



