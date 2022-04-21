Police accept IPCA findings into mishandling during arrest

Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander:

Police acknowledge and accept the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority report into mishandling during an arrest in Auckland last year.

Just after 3.30am on 29 March 2021, Police witnessed a vehicle travelling through Auckland City at an excessive speed and through a red light. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, however it has failed to stop.

Police elected not to pursue, though the Police Eagle helicopter provided observations of the vehicle’s movements, with assistance from Auckland CCTV cameras.

The vehicle was eventually spiked in Silverdale, and subsequently came to a stop a short distance away.

The IPCA found our decision not to pursue, and to monitor the vehicle and deploy spikes when safe, as appropriate in the circumstances.

Six youths were located in the car, and all were apprehended by Police. While Police were removing the young people from the car, one person was placed on the ground and had handcuffs applied.

During this process he received a cut to his forehead and a broken left wrist. None of the other youths were injured.

The IPCA found the mishandling of the individual unnecessary and was therefore unreasonable.

Police acknowledge and accept these findings.

We note the IPCA acknowledges the officer did not deliberately harm the offender, accepting the officer’s explanation that he lost physical control of the youth when pulling him from the car, resulting in a heavy fall to the ground and the injuries received.

Additionally, the IPCA did not believe there was a kick or stomp on the youth, which was initially alleged following the incident.

