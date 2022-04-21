Arrest made after Hamilton assault

A woman has appeared in court in relation to an assault at the Kmart store in central Hamilton on Saturday.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested by Waikato Police on Wednesday.

She is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated injury, shoplifting and theft.

She appeared in Hamilton District Court on Wednesday afternoon where she was remanded in custody to reappear on May 2.

Police have also identified a second offender – a 26-year-old woman – who is currently wanted to arrest. Inquiries are continuing to locate this woman.



© Scoop Media

