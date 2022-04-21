Arrest made after Hamilton assault
Thursday, 21 April 2022, 12:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A woman has appeared in court in relation to an assault
at the Kmart store in central Hamilton on Saturday.
A
24-year-old woman was arrested by Waikato Police on
Wednesday.
She is facing charges of aggravated
assault, aggravated injury, shoplifting and theft.
She
appeared in Hamilton District Court on Wednesday afternoon
where she was remanded in custody to reappear on May
2.
Police have also identified a second offender – a
26-year-old woman – who is currently wanted to arrest.
Inquiries are continuing to locate this
woman.
