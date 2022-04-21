Man arrested after traffic offending in Timaru

Sergeant Warwick Worth:

A 34-year-old man has been taken into custody following a crash in central Timaru, and multiple reports of unsafe driving.

The crash happened at the intersection of Theodosia and Arthur Streets around 11:45am.

Before this, Police had received multiple reports of a black Holden Commodore being driven in a dangerous manner throughout Timaru.Local staff were deployed to locate the car as multiple reports continued to be received.

A police patrol vehicle looking for the car in Parkside was rammed by the black Holden, before the vehicle took off at high speed. Police staff were not injured but the patrol vehicle sustained minor damage.

The black vehicle was sighted again travelling west at high speed on Arthur Street, when it then went through the intersection with Theodosia Street and collided with another car travelling north.

The occupants of the second car were taken to hospital for assessment, but were not badly injured.

The driver of the black Holden was immediately taken into custody and is facing multiple, serious charges.

Timaru Police would like to thank the members of the public who called Police to report the unsafe driving. These reports to Police allowed our staff to respond promptly.

Anyone who witnesses unsafe driving is asked to phone Police immediately, to help us keep our roads safe and apprehend those who pose a risk to others on the road.



