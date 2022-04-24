Serious Crash, SH 36, Ngawaro - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 24 April 2022, 3:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
SH 36, Ngawaro.
The single vehicle crash was reported
to Police just before 2pm.
Initial indications are
there are injuries.
The road is likely to be closed
for some time and diversions are being put in place at Te
Matai Road, Dudley Road, and Whataroa Road.
Motorists
are advised to expect delays or avoid the area if
possible.
