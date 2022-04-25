Update: Serious Crash, SH4 Raetihi - Central
Monday, 25 April 2022, 4:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following an earlier crash on State
Highway 4 near Raetihi.
The crash occurred between a
car and a motorcycle at about 10am.
Emergency services
rendered medical attention, however the motorcyclist died at
the scene.
The road has now
reopened.
