Road Closed - Colombo Street - Canterbury

Police are currently assisting contractors on Colombo Street, Beckenham,

where a water main has burst and is causing flooding.

Contractors are expected to work through the night to repair the main, and

the road will remain closed to traffic in both directions between Tennyson

Street and Waimea Terrace.

Motorists are asked to find an alternative route and avoid the area, if

possible.

© Scoop Media

