Serious Crash, SH7, Arnold Valley - Tasman
Saturday, 30 April 2022, 7:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
SH7, Arnold Valley in Grey District.
The two-vehicle
crash was reported to Police just after
6.15pm.
Initial indications are there are serious
injuries.
The road is closed in both
directions.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area as
there will be significant
delays.
