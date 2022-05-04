Stratford's Puanga Flag Competition Back For 2022 - 4 May 2022

Preparations for Puanga 2022 in Stratford/Whakaahurangi are in full swing with our annual Design a Flag competition kicking things off this week.

Entry forms are available online here, picked up from the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre or emailed on request. Entries close Friday 27 May and can be emailed to akingston@stratford.govt.nz or dropped off at Council’s Service Centre or the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre.

Director Community Services, Kate Whareaitu says, “This is the fourth year we’ve run our flag competition, and every year we’re blown away by our talented tamariki and rangatahi.”

“Our school community really gets behind the competition, giving their students something hands on and creative to do as they discuss what Puanga means to them, and we hope they’ll do so again this year,” she says.

The winning flags will fly down Broadway to support our Puanga 2022 celebrations in Stratford throughout June. After the flags have flown, each of the winners are presented with one of their own street flags to use at home or school for future Puanga celebrations.

This is the first year that Matariki (or Puanga for Taranaki Iwi), which celebrates the Māori New Year, will be formally recognised with a public holiday on 24 June 2022.

“We’re working closely with Whakaahurangi Marae on a weekend of celebrations that will begin Thursday 23 June,” says Ms Whareaitu.

“We’re really looking forward to this year’s planned activities and will have more details to share with the community in early June, watch this space!”

