Serious Incident, Cambridge

04 May

Detective Sergeant Anthony Hodgson:

Police are speaking with a person, following a serious incident in Cambridge

this evening.

At around 8:45pm emergency services were called to a commercial premises on

Campbell Street in Leamington following a report of a grievous assault.

Upon arrival, Police located three people with serious stab-related injuries.

Police are speaking with a man who is assisting with our enquiries.

Campbell Street will be closed between Burns Street and Shakespeare Street

overnight while a scene examination takes place.

The local community will notice an increased Police presence in the area over

the coming days while staff make enquiries in the area.

We are in the early stages of our investigation and enquiries remain ongoing

into the circumstances.

However, we believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone who has any information in relation to the incident is encouraged to

get in touch with Police via 105 and quote event number P050463060.

