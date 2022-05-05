Serious Incident, Cambridge
04 May
Detective Sergeant Anthony Hodgson:
Police are speaking with a person, following
a serious incident in Cambridge
this evening.
At
around 8:45pm emergency services were called to a commercial
premises on
Campbell Street in Leamington following a report of a grievous assault.
Upon arrival, Police located three people with serious stab-related injuries.
Police are speaking with a man who is assisting with our enquiries.
Campbell Street will be
closed between Burns Street and Shakespeare
Street
overnight while a scene examination takes place.
The local community will notice an increased
Police presence in the area over
the coming days while staff make enquiries in the area.
We are in the early
stages of our investigation and enquiries remain
ongoing
into the circumstances.
However, we believe this is an isolated incident.
Anyone who has
any information in relation to the incident is encouraged
to
get in touch with Police via 105 and quote event number P050463060.