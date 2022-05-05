Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Restrictions Remain In Place For Sounds’ Roads As Repairs Continue

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Restrictions on vehicle length will remain for Queen Charlotte Drive and a section of Kenepuru Road in the Marlborough Sounds as repair work continues.

Council’s Planning Finance & Community Committee today approved the request for a continuation of the temporary length restrictions from the Marlborough Roads Recovery Team (MRRT). The MRRT is working closely with Council and Marlborough Roads to repair the region’s roads following the July 2021 storm event.

The MRRT sought Council approval to continue the temporary vehicle length restrictions under the Local Government Act until the storm recovery work is finished. The official Recovery Transition Period has now ended, expiring on Tuesday 3 May.

The transition period is no longer required because the MRRT is in the last stages of completing the detailed programme and timeline for re-establishing the roading network in the affected areas.

Regional Transport Committee Chair Councillor Francis Maher acknowledged the impact the ongoing restrictions will have on the communities’ involved, particularly those in the farming sector in the Sounds who rely on trucks for movement of livestock and supplies.

“Council recognises this is incredibly difficult for those farmers. For that reason, the rural barge subsidy will continue through to June 2023 to aid those who need it,” he said.

Since the reopening of the damaged sections of Queen Charlotte Drive and Kenepuru Road following the storm, temporary length restrictions have been in place.

Queen Charlotte Drive has had a vehicle length restriction of 12.6 metres from Shakespeare Bay through to Dalziels Bridge at Linkwater in place since 1995. The continuation of the current temporary vehicle length restriction due to the July storm applies from Dalziels Bridge to the Havelock Transfer Station.

A continuation of the current temporary vehicle length restriction of 8 metres will apply to Kenepuru Road between the Onahau Bay Road (Mistletoe Bay) intersection and the Torea Road intersection.

These temporary vehicle length restrictions expire on or before 30 June 2023.

“While repair works are completed on Queen Charlotte Drive and Kenepuru Road, it is important that procedures are put in place so the recovery team can limit public use to those vehicles that can safely navigate the damaged sections of road,” said Clr Maher.

“The roading network is still under repair. The restrictions reduce the amount of traffic and the risk of further damage. They also allow the MRRT to progress repairs as fast as possible and ensure the safety of both the community and those working on the repairs,” he said.

“We realise some people will be unhappy with the continued restrictions, but the reality is the MRRT needs to repair the roads and only those vehicles that can safely navigate the damaged sections of these roads should be able to use them.”

Meetings are planned with the affected Sounds’ communities to provide further information on the planned recovery works and expected timeframes.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights, And Biased Speakers


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>

Budget 22: New Fiscal Rules To Be Put In Place
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has unveiled new fiscal rules to ensure New Zealand continues to maintain a world-leading Government financial position... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 