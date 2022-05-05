Safer Speed Limits Coming For Mangawhai And Kaiwaka

Work is underway to implement new speed limits in the Mangawhai – Kaiwaka (including Hakaru) and Kaiwaka West (including Oneriri Road and Oruawharu Road) areas.

The changes are set to come into effect on Monday 13 June after Council has confirmed changes to the Speed Limits Bylaw at the May Council Meeting, and once new signage has been installed.

The speed changes are the outcome of Kaipara District Council and Northland Transport Alliance’s (NTA) speed review, triggered by the Government’s Road to Zero National Strategy.

“The Government’s strategy aims to set safe and appropriate speeds on our roads with the aim of reducing serious harm and fatal crashes,” says NTA Speed Limits Manager, Shawn Baker. "We are focussing on the areas where lower speed limits will have the greatest impact.”

Staff from NTA and their contractor, Ventia, have already started work to install new signs and you can expect to see more of them popping-up before the new speed limits take effect.

The recommendations on new speed limits were informed by 84 submissions from the community and technical assessments, required under the Setting of Speed Limits Rule 2017. The changes were confirmed by the Mangawhai and Kaiwaka Speed Limit Review Hearing Committee on 15 July 2021.

Before confirming the speed changes, Council made the Statement of Proposal and technical information available to the community and promoted the opportunity to submit feedback on the Kaipara District Council website, in newspaper advertising, and direct communication to statutory consultees. Information and community drop-in sessions, attended by key staff, were held in Mangawhai, Kaiwaka, and Hakaru.

You can see where speed limits are changing, and read more about the review at www.kaipara.govt.nz/speedreview

