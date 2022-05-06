Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Innovative Bus Boarding Platforms Taking Shape

Friday, 6 May 2022, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Shared bus platform.

The first of several new bus boarding platforms made from recycled plastic will be put together on Riddiford Street over coming days, like a giant 1000-piece jigsaw in its nationwide debut.

The modular platforms are part of the bus and bike improvements beginning to take shape between Newtown and the waterfront, and are an innovative way to make changes required at some bus stops.

The footpath-height, accessible platforms will allow people to get on and off buses safely, and cross the new bike lanes to the footpath.

Mayor Andy Foster says Wellington already has New Zealand’s highest public transport usage, alongside walking and cycling. But Wellingtonians have made it clear over many years that they want it to be easier and more convenient to get around in zero or low carbon ways.

“This includes our commitment to get public transport priority in key locations and a citywide network of safe bike routes and connections in place as fast as possible.”

Wellington City Council transitional programme manager Claire Pascoe says the colourful new platforms are an example of the types of adjustable materials being used along the route so people can experience the new layout, and then provide feedback.

“On this route, we’re looking forward to hearing what people think in a few months’ time once everything’s in place between Newtown and the waterfront.”

Claire says a key reason the platforms were selected is because they have been designed to make areas where bike lanes and bus stops intersect as safe and accessible as possible. They’ve been tested all around the world and have won awards for sustainability and accessibility.

People on bikes will ride up low ramps over the platforms, and there will be signs and red markings to show where they need to slow down, take particular care and give way to pedestrians.

The platforms come as prefabricated components – individual building blocks – so installation involves linking them together and bolting them to the ground.

They can be disassembled and reassembled elsewhere if required, or when they are replaced with more permanent street improvements. They can also be reconfigured to make different sized platforms and eventually be recycled.

Five new bus platforms will be assembled along Riddiford Street and Adelaide Road between Mein and Hall streets and the Basin Reserve as part of the installation of the new bike and 24/7 bus lanes.

The first and longest platform will be assembled outside Wellington Hospital in two sections.

Starting today, contractors Fulton Hogan will position and bolt more than 1000 pieces in place to create the 70m-long platform.

“We’ll be working at non-peak times and starting at the least used end of the bus stop as the workers follow the instructions and get used to putting these together,” Claire says.

“There will be some temporary changes in place at the bus stop while the assembly work happens, but people will still be able to board and get off buses here. All going well, and weather permitting, installation should only take a few days.”

Another platform will go in across the road, two more on either side of Adelaide Road near Drummond Street, and a fifth on the citybound side near the Basin.

The ZICLA platforms, which use a system called Vectorial®, are made in Spain and have been successfully used around the world in recent years, including in Washington, New York, Los Angeles and Portland in the United States, Canada, Spain, France, and Ireland.

It will be the first time they have been installed in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 