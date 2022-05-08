Fatal Crash, SH 2, Pongakawa
Sunday, 8 May 2022, 7:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that the rider involved in a motorcycle
crash on SH2, near Benner Road, Pongakawa yesterday, has
died.The crash occurred around 2:40pm on Saturday 7 May.The
woman was airlifted to hospital but sadly passed away last
night.Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash who
were travelling in the area at the time so that we can piece
together exactly what happened.Anyone that has information
that can assist Police in our investigation of the crash is
encouraged to contact Police on 105 and quote event number
P050493720.
