UPDATE - Serious Crash, Kairanga, Manawatū

A person has died following an earlier serious crash in Kairanga.

The crash occurred at around 7:15am when a car collided with a pole on Longburn Rongotea Road.

Sadly, the sole occupant died at the scene.

The road has now re-opened and motorists are thanked for their patience while emergency services attended.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

