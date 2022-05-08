UPDATE - Serious Crash, Kairanga, Manawatū
Sunday, 8 May 2022, 4:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died following an earlier serious crash in
Kairanga.
The crash occurred at around 7:15am when a
car collided with a pole on Longburn Rongotea
Road.
Sadly, the sole occupant died at the
scene.
The road has now re-opened and motorists are
thanked for their patience while emergency services
attended.
The circumstances of the crash remain under
investigation.
