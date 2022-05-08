UPDATE - Investigation Following Tangarakau Death

Attributed to Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan.

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was discovered at a Tāngarākau property on Saturday morning.

Police received a report at about 7am and arrived at the campground to find a deceased adult male.

Taranaki CIB have opened an investigation into the incident, which will be based out of Stratford.

The community will notice an increased Police presence in Whangamōmona and Tangarakau over the coming days while a scene examination takes place.

At this stage formal identification and next of kin notifications have not yet been completed, so Police are unable to release the victim's name at this time.

There is no further information available at this early stage.

