UPDATE - Investigation Following Tangarakau Death
Sunday, 8 May 2022, 4:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Inspector Craig
Sheridan.
A homicide investigation is underway
after a man was discovered at a Tāngarākau property on
Saturday morning.
Police received a report at about
7am and arrived at the campground to find a deceased adult
male.
Taranaki CIB have opened an investigation into
the incident, which will be based out of
Stratford.
The community will notice an increased
Police presence in Whangamōmona and Tangarakau over the
coming days while a scene examination takes place.
At
this stage formal identification and next of kin
notifications have not yet been completed, so Police are
unable to release the victim's name at this
time.
There is no further information available at
this early
stage.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest... More>>