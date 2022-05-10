Rotorua Lakes Council To Consider Consultation On Proposal To Make Excess Reserve Sites Available For Housing

Councillors are to consider whether to consult on a proposal to dispose of excess reserve sites in Rotorua and make these available for housing.

A proposal to be considered by the Strategy, Policy & Finance Committee this week [Thursday, 12 May 2022] identifies 10 sites – 2 full reserves and 8 parts of reserves – that do not meet open space policy objectives and could be used for housing of various types. It is proposed that proceeds of any sales be reinvested in the city’s reserves network.

The areas proposed for disposal total approximately 9.5 hectares, about 0.6% of Council’s overall reserves network which currently includes more than 370 individual reserves totalling approximately 1500 hectares.

Two full reserves are identified for potential disposal – Gallagher Street Reserve, which is not used for recreation but for grazing animals; and Lee Road Reserve which has no facilities and is close to other large reserves.

Eight other sites identified for consideration are parts of reserves that fall short of safety design standards and/or have no clear purpose or function and/or are areas where safety is a concern.

The Strategy, Policy & Finance Committee is being asked to recommend to the Council that community consultation occur to help Council decide:

· Whether or not to dispose of any reserve or part of any reserve;

· The legal method for disposal;

· The reserves to be developed or improved with funds from any proceeds of sale;

· Any conditions to be applied to housing development by purchasers.

The following reserves or parts of reserves are proposed for revocation and disposal:

· Lee Road Reserve

· Coulter Road Reserve (part only)

· High Street Reserve (part only)

· Glenholme Reserve – 117 Clinkard Avenue (part only)

· Gallagher Street Reserve

· Linton Park West – 16 Kamahi Road (part only)

· Wrigley Road Reserve (part only)

· Turner Drive Reserve (part only)

· Park Road Reserve (part only)

· Steeles Lane Reserve (part only)

The Committee is also being asked to recommend to Council:

· That a local Bill be identified as the preferred legal method for revocation and disposal and that Council notes proceeds of sales will be use to improve existing reserves or to purchase new reserves;

· That the Statement of Proposal to be consulted on includes in-principle support for direct sale to Kāinga Ora of six named sites and the conditions of sale of those sites;

· That sites not being sold directly to Kāinga Ora be sold via market sale or directly to a community housing provider where appropriate, conditional on the purchaser committing to delivering housing within two years.

A report to the Committee explains the existing use of each site, along with current issues and opportunities, noting the disposal of the identified sites presents an opportunity to contribute towards achieving housing outcomes for Rotorua.

Assessment of the district’s reserves network against the Open Space Level of Service Policy identified sites that do not meet the policy’s objectives and where disposal of these would enable open space outcomes to be improved (eg by increasing use, safety and access to the reserve network and enabling re-investment in the network).

The report to the Committee follows in-principle support from elected members last October for staff to begin due diligence processes for the potential revocation and disposal of identified reserves.

The report notes there is significant over-supply of reserve land in some areas (due to historic use of these as sportsfields before Rotorua moved to a more centralised sportsfield model), compared with limited or no provision in other areas.

Early consultation has already begun with mana whenua and local community groups.

The Wrigley Road Reserve was included in the proposal following discussion with the Fordlands Community Association which is working to achieve housing and wellbeing outcomes in its community. It is proposed council staff continue working with the association to identify a suitable community housing provider to develop housing there.

A kōhanga reo and a kindergarten leasing adjacent parts of the High Street and Coulter Road reserves respectively have both expressed support for making these sites available for housing.

Community consultation

It is proposed that consultation occur prior to any decision to proceed, inviting written feedback from neighbouring residents of the identified sites and the wider community.

This feedback would inform Council decisions about whether to proceed with the proposal and how and there would then be a further public consultation process under either the Reserves Act or local Bill.

What type of housing is envisaged?

A mix of housing types including public housing, affordable housing and private development from market sales.

Kāinga Ora has committed to developing additional homes in Rotorua if appropriate sites are available and has expressed an initial interest in purchasing six of the identified sites.

It is recommended some sites be sold directly to Kāinga Ora, conditional on certain stipulations being met, to help address a critical shortage of public housing in Rotorua. The average percentage of public housing across New Zealand is 4%, compared with 2% in Rotorua.

However, Council could decide to put all sites on the open market for sale.

What is the Open Space Level of Service Policy?

This policy outlines the approach to provision and development of the district’s open space network including determining open space requirements for new development areas and providing a framework for assessing the suitability of existing open space.

This means ensuring residents have access to quality open space that provides a variety of recreation experiences, and that the open space network is the result of good design and is highly valued by the community.

Revocation of reserve status

Reserve status for the identified reserve sites must be revoked before they could be sold. The standard process under the Reserves Act 1977 typically takes two years or more and it is recommended that a local Bill process, which will be faster, be used if the proposal proceeds.

For more information:

· You can view the full report that will be considered by the Strategy, Policy & Finance Committee HERE on Council’s website. It includes maps and key information about each of the identified reserves.

· You can view the Open Space Level of Service Policy HERE on Council’s website.

· Thursday’s meeting of the Committee is open to the public to attend and will be livestreamed. A full recording of the public part of the livestreamed meeting will be available on Council’s YouTube channel HERE.

NOTE RE ATTACHMENTS:

Maps attached to this release show Rotorua city’s Eastern, Western and Central areas and highlight reserves in each area and those reserves/parts of reserves proposed for revocation and disposal.

· The red highlights show reserves proposed for disposal in their entirety (a total of 2).

· The orange highlights show part reserves proposed for disposal (a total of 8 sites).

ENDS

For further information email news@rotorualc.nz

