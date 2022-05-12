Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Reo Māori Champions Support The Māori Media Sector With Language Planning Workshop, Kura Whakarauora

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 4:57 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

This week Whakaata Māori are hosting a two-day language revitalisation planning workshop Kura Whakarauora, for its kaimahi and the Māori Media Sector.

This language planning event is an important initiative of Whakangungu Ahumahi, our professional development programme, where we seek to support kaimahi and partners to better understand how they can implement language planning and revitalisation in their whānau, hapu, iwi, hapori and in their work roles.

The wānanga is delivered by Māori language planning and revitalisation experts including Sir Timoti Kāretu, Professor Rawinia Higgins, Scotty and Stacey Morrison, Louise Whaanga and Dr Ruakere Hond, through a mix of virtual workshops, in-person gatherings and pre-recorded videos - including a message from the Minister of Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson to our kaimahi.

The first day focused on Whakaata Māori kaimahi, and the second on the Māori Media sector.

Shane Taurima, Tāhuhu Rangapū of Whakaata Māori said that Kura Whakarauora helps kaimahi and other media understand the key requirements of language planning and to help develop their own language plans for whānau and themselves.”

“Language planning helps to identify the Māori language needs of whānau, hapū, iwi and hapori. It sets goals for language acquisition and use. It also plans out in manageable steps how to go about achieving those language goals.”

“Embracing and immersing ourselves in te ao Māori shouldn’t just be left at work. We are not 9-5. We live it, we breathe it, and Kura Whakarauora is an opportunity for us to explore the kaupapa and ask ourselves about our own commitment to the language and the culture, not just for our mahi, but for our whānau.”

The Māori Media Sector wānanga will help develop language plans for those working in the space, ensuring language, culture and reo Māori content continues to thrive for generations to come. This isn’t about just creating content for platforms for others to enjoy, but what we can do as a sector to help revitalize the language, continues Taurima.

“Language planning can help ensure that efforts done by the Māori Media Sector to revitalise the Māori language, are carefully directed to be as effective as possible. We want to share wisdom and expertise to ensure we tell our stories, our way, for all people.”

Kura Whakarauora

