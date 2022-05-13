Police Seeking Dash-cam Footage In Relation To Matamata Crash
Friday, 13 May 2022, 6:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
12 May
Police investigating a crash in Matamata
this morning are seeking dashcam
footage from the
public.
The single-car crash happened on Tauranga Road
about 7:15am today, and
resulted in two people with
serious injuries.
Police are working to identify who
was driving the car, and confirm reports
to Police that
the car - a silver four-door saloon - was being driven in
a
dangerous manner before the crash.
Police are
looking for dash-cam footage from vehicles travelling
between
Matamata and Te Poi on Tauranga Road, between 7am
and 7:20am today, Thursday
12 May.
If you can help,
please get in touch with Police via 105 and quote
file
number
220512/4114.
