Police Seeking Dash-cam Footage In Relation To Matamata Crash

12 May

Police investigating a crash in Matamata this morning are seeking dashcam

footage from the public.

The single-car crash happened on Tauranga Road about 7:15am today, and

resulted in two people with serious injuries.

Police are working to identify who was driving the car, and confirm reports

to Police that the car - a silver four-door saloon - was being driven in a

dangerous manner before the crash.

Police are looking for dash-cam footage from vehicles travelling between

Matamata and Te Poi on Tauranga Road, between 7am and 7:20am today, Thursday

12 May.

If you can help, please get in touch with Police via 105 and quote file

number 220512/4114.

© Scoop Media

