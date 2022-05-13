Bus Ban Needed In Tauranga
ACT’s Tauranga candidate Cameron Luxton has this morning called for kids who cause trouble at the Tauranga bus stop to be banned from the bus for a month.
“Youth crime at Tauranga’s Willow St bus stop is out of control. There have been assaults, racial abuse and death threats from school kids. Some drivers are even boycotting some stops to avoid violence,” says Mr Luxton.
“We can’t let this
continue. Today ACT Leader David Seymour and I visited the
bus stop and called for the council to ban anyone who
displays this behaviour from taking the bus for a
month.
“The Ministry of Education
also needs to step up. It has employed 1300 new bureaucrats
since 2017 – but when there are groups of 20 kids in
school uniform congregating at the bus stop in the middle of
the day there are no truancy officers
available.
“Education Minister Chris
Hipkins needs to priorities putting resources where they
matter. Truancy is out of control in this country, truancy
officers would add far more value than a paper pusher in
Wellington.
“We need a practical approach to this issue that is disrupting businesses and intimidating bus drivers. Every member of our community deserves to feel safe on our streets. It’s time for the council and the Ministry to do its job and restore order so we have a safe and thriving community.”