Tairawhiti Police Investigating Firearms Incidents

Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 1:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse:

Tairawhiti Police continue to focus on keeping communities safe from ongoing gang violence across Tairawhiti and Wairoa through Operation Kotare.

Police have recently concluded Operation Aardwolf in Tairawhiti, which involved a homicide investigation where an innocent woman lost her life after being shot in a public place.

We are frustrated to be now investigating gang-related shootings at a Sydney Street address and Clyde Street address within days of each other in Wairoa.

A man received serious leg injuries in a drive-by shooting at the Sydney Street address, and in the most recent shooting at the Clyde Street address a child’s bedroom window was destroyed by a shotgun blast and glass strewn throughout the child’s bedroom.

It was simply good luck that the child was not present in the room at the time.

The actions of these perpetrators demonstrate a clear intent to cause harm and a total disregard for life, community safety and the law.

Disturbingly, Police have found that in the latest two shootings, several people had heard the gunshots and not reported them.

We are very concerned that a measure of apathy or acceptance may be creeping into the mindsets of our communities and would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that these types of incidents are not OK, and should not be accepted by anyone.

We strongly encourage people to call Police immediately on 111 if they hear or see anything concerning in their neighbourhood.

We would also encourage anyone who has information that may assist in our enquiries to anonymously provide information through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

