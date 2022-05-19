Further arrest made over retail burglaries

Police have arrested an offender in connection with several burglaries at retail stores in Auckland this month.

Ongoing investigations into recent incidents led Police this week to a 17-year-old male.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand, of Auckland City East CIB, says following a search warrant the male has been charged with three counts of burglary.

These charges relate to an alleged ram raid at a Newmarket retail store on 14 May.

Police have also charged the teenager with two burglaries at Botany Town Centre retailers on 10 May.

He will be appearing in the Manukau Youth Court later this month.

"The community can be sure that Police will continue to investigate each instance of a burglary or ram-raid style burglary occurring," says Detective Senior Sergeant Brand.

"Our staff continue to work hard to hold these offenders to account. Police enquiries remain ongoing and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid as part of these investigations."

© Scoop Media

