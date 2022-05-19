Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

No ‘Secure Future’ For Children In Poverty This Budget

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 8:24 pm
Press Release: Child Poverty Action Group

Despite some positive steps, this year’s Budget represents a failed opportunity to bravely address child poverty, says the Child Poverty Action Group.

We all want to see children thrive, yet families locked into poverty will not see any relief from this year's budget.

Of the child poverty reduction initiatives announced by the Government today, two were announced in last year's budget. Many families in the deepest poverty won't be eligible to receive the new Cost of Living payment, leaving them with nothing extra, at a time when the cost of groceries and other essentials are soaring.

"There are some important changes overall, but the budget contains few significant initiatives to address child poverty, despite the obvious pressures being faced by the poorest families," CPAG Health spokesperson Professor Innes Asher says.

"While it’s encouraging to see large investments in healthcare, this needs to go hand in hand with other initiatives to reduce child poverty, especially for disabled children," says CPAG Health spokesperson Professor Innes Asher. "While there is large investment into services, there is limited direct relief for families"

"The Government said this Budget is about Health. Poverty is one of the biggest determinants of health and wellbeing. We were hoping for something brave."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Child Poverty Action Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times


Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures. “Our economy has come through the COVID-19 shock better than almost anywhere else in the world...
More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>


Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 