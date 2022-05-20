Levin Tornado - Update 2 - 9.53am - 20 May 2022

Levin was hit by a Tornado at approximately 6.30am this morning, causing havoc, taking down trees, impacting power lines and taking off roofs. Horowhenua/Kāpiti is under a severe weather watch. Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) urges people to stay home unless travel is critical.

Minor injuries have been reported as a result of breaking glass. Fire and Emergency have activated an Urban Search and Rescue team, which will work alongside Council’s Building team to prioritise assessment along all the roads and streets that have received damaged or are closed. The Palmerston North City Council Rescue Emergency Support team has been deployed to assist. Rangitikei District Council has offered assistance to capture drone footage, to understand the extent of the damage.

Welfare needs:

If you have urgent welfare needs please ring Council’s main number on 06 366 0999, as support is available. Please keep pets and animals sheltered.

Powerlines down and/or damage reported on:

· Parker Avenue

· Victoria Street

· Tawa Street

· George Street

· Adkin Avenue

· Skye Street

· Cambridge Place

· Mako Mako Road (Lake Horowhenua end)

Streets currently closed:

· Oxford Street

· Cambridge Street (from Liverpool to Bath Street)

· Tawa Street

· Wilton Street

· Gladstone Road

· Winchester Street

· Tararua Road

· Parker Street

· Sterling Street

A traffic management has been put in place for North and South Bound SH1 traffic. North is being diverted to Mako Mako Road – Tiro Tiro Road – Kawiu Road. South is being diverted to York Street – Weraroa Road – Mako Mako Road. Contractors are working to clear SHI of tree debris.

The following schools are closed while we assess the damage:

· St Joseph’s School

· Learning Adventures

· Levin School

· Levin Intermediate School

· Horowhenua College

· Ōhau School

Infrastructure:

Water treatment plants at Shannon and Tokomaru are currently offline due to turbidity. Water storage capacity is sufficient, but as a precaution tankers have been activated for Tokomaru.

The CDEM Incident Management Team has been called.in to assist emergency services throughout Levin. Police, Fire and Emergency, St Johns, Contractors, Electra and Arborists have all been activated to assist. We will keep you updated as we know more.

