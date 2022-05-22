Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Qantas Flights Welcomed Back To Wellington

Sunday, 22 May 2022, 5:39 pm
Press Release: Wellington Airport Limited

Wellington Airport is welcoming the return of Qantas flights tomorrow (Monday 23rd) May as another big step in reconnecting Wellington with the world.

From Monday Qantas will be operating 10 return flights per week to Sydney and five to Melbourne.

“Qantas’ commitment of 5,200 weekly trans-Tasman seats is a massive step forward for Wellington,” says chief executive Matt Clarke.

“It’s exciting for travellers, for families and friends who have been missing each other, and mission critical for Wellington’s tourism and business community.”

Pre-Covid, international tourists spent more than $900m in the region per year with Australian residents making up 70% of international visitors.

“Airlines are facing challenges in ramping up their capacity around the world, so it’s great to see Qantas choosing to re-connect with Wellington so strongly.”

Carriers have been quick to add new capacity into Australia meaning there are now many connecting options for travellers via Sydney and Melbourne.

Looking ahead, Jetstar is restarting a direct route from Wellington to the Gold Coast on 1 June operating three return flights per week, and Air New Zealand resumes its seasonal direct flights to Fiji in July.

International airlines will be operating around 15,000 seats per week at Wellington by July which is more than sixty percent of 2019 levels.

Qantas flights are scheduled to arrive in Wellington tomorrow at 2:50pm (from Sydney) and 3:15pm (from Melbourne).

Wellington International Scheduled Return Flights per Week, July 2022 (as at May 2022)

RouteReturn Flights per Week
Wellington-Brisbane7 Air New Zealand
Wellington-Gold Coast3 Jetstar
Wellington-Sydney10 Qantas, 7 Air New Zealand
Wellington-Melbourne5 Qantas, 4 Air New Zealand
Wellington-Nadi2-3 Air New Zealand, 2 Fiji Airways

