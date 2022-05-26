Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Northland Police continue enforcement & disruption activity

Thursday, 26 May 2022, 10:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Far North Area Commander Inspector Justin Rogers:

Police are continuing with enforcement action and the disruption of gang activity in Northland.

On Wednesday Northland Police conducted an additional search warrant in Kaikohe where 1.7kg of cannabis was located.

Police also conducted 60 vehicle stops in the area.

During one of these stops, a pistol, and methamphetamine were located in a vehicle and a 45-year-old man was arrested.

He faces firearms and drug related charges.

This arrest follows earlier apprehensions as part of an ongoing investigation.

There is now a considerable Police presence operating in the Kaikohe area, and the community can expect to see continued enforcement action and reassurance patrolling as a result.

Police will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour by any gang member or associates in the streets of Kaikohe or across the Northland district.

Our community has the right to go about their lawful business safely and those who choose to engage in this sort of violent or anti-social behaviour can expect to be stopped by Police.

We continue to ask for our community's support in the investigation, particularly anyone with information about organised criminal activity or those in possession of illegal firearms.

We also want our community to know they can contact Police if they are simply feeling vulnerable and want to share their concerns about any unlawful activity or anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhood.

Please contact Police on 105 or report this anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

