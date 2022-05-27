Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Enforceable Undertakings Aim To Improve Cycling Safety

Friday, 27 May 2022
WorkSafe NZ

Two companies whose alleged inadequate health and safety processes resulted in the death of a Christchurch cyclist in 2019 have committed to an enforceable undertaking to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

On 30 October 2019 Fyfa Campbell Dawson was cycling to work with her route taking her past a construction site on a temporary section of Springs Road associated with work on the new Christchurch Southern Motorway extension.

Due to the nature of the site, a temporary route was set out for pedestrians, cyclists and others by those in charge. Ms Campbell Dawson was following this route when she collided with a truck as it entered the site.

A subsequent WorkSafe investigation alleged Downer New Zealand and McConnell Dowell failed to ensure the health and safety of members of the public as a safe and effective temporary traffic management system wasn’t in place. WorkSafe laid charges against both, and as an alternative to prosecution Downer New Zealand and McConnell Dowell each offered an enforceable undertaking, which was accepted.

WorkSafe considered the following mitigations were reasonably practicable and could have reduced risk of harm:

  • A minimum one metre shoulder for cyclists
  • Providing Traffic Management Operations with effective information, instruction and supervision, specifically relating to provision for cyclists and clear and consistent information
  • Instruction and supervision should have been provided to Traffic Management Operations in relation to the frequency and numbers of expected deliveries to allow for the consideration of effective controls relating to the risk of vehicle entry and egress on site.

“Enforceable undertakings require a commitment from the businesses and organisations involved to improve health and safety within their business, industry and community,” says WorkSafe’s Head of Specialist Interventions Dr Catherine Gardner.

“Both companies in this instance have expressed a desire to improve health and safety and especially to protect cyclists and other vulnerable road users.”

Downer and McConnell Dowell have worked together, as joint venture partners, to coordinate the activities they are undertaking.

The two enforceable undertakings comprise:

  • Reparations to the victim’s family
  • A fleet training programme focusing on the potential impact of driver’s actions on vulnerable road users
  • Supporting a scoping study and pilot to establish options to mitigate the risks to vulnerable road users with CHASANZ
  • Supporting the establishment of a Good Practice Guideline for the treatment of vulnerable road users in temporary traffic management
  • Development of an NZQA qualification for Temporary Traffic Management Risk Assessment
  • Investment in a virtual reality training programme
  • Facilitating a cyclist awareness programme across roading sites
  • Contributions to Waka Kotahi’s BikeReady programme

“An enforceable undertaking requires the business or organisation to be directly involved in improving health and safety for the betterment of all. Today is where the commitment really begins and WorkSafe will regularly monitor progress on the conditions which have been agreed,” says Dr Gardner.

“This doesn’t take away from the fact this was a preventable death. Cyclists and other vulnerable road users have a more than reasonable expectation they will be safe when they travel – and those in charge of sites like this one need to meet that.”

