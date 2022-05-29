Serious Crash, SH 30, Whakatane - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of SH 30 and Mill Road, Whakatane.

Police were notified of the two-vehicle collision just after 1:30pm.

Initial indications are there are serious injuries.

Diversions are in place at Mill Road and SH30 and Huna Road and SH 30.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

© Scoop Media

