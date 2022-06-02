2022 New Zealand Bird Conference / 4-6 June
Thursday, 2 June 2022, 6:19 am
Press Release: Birds New Zealand
The 2022 New Zealand Bird Conference will be held from 4-6
June in Christchurch. The Conference Programme and abstracts
are now available here.
Join us for this important event
and learn more about our country's unique birds. Over two
days there will be a series of scientific presentations
covering all aspects of New Zealand birds. This is the
perfect opportunity to find out up to date information about
our amazing seabirds, shorebirds and land birds.
We
welcome anyone interested in birds to Christchurch!
2022
New Zealand Bird Conference Team conference@birdsnz.org.nz
www.birdsnz.org.nz
