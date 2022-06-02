2022 New Zealand Bird Conference / 4-6 June

The 2022 New Zealand Bird Conference will be held from 4-6 June in Christchurch. The Conference Programme and abstracts are now available here.

Join us for this important event and learn more about our country's unique birds. Over two days there will be a series of scientific presentations covering all aspects of New Zealand birds. This is the perfect opportunity to find out up to date information about our amazing seabirds, shorebirds and land birds.

We welcome anyone interested in birds to Christchurch!

2022 New Zealand Bird Conference Team conference@birdsnz.org.nz

www.birdsnz.org.nz

