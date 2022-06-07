Police Are Investigating A Body Found In Khandallah
Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 5:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are making enquiries after a man’s body was
found in Odell Reserve on Punjab Street,
Khandallah.
The man was found deceased and Police were
notified around 4pm.
The death is being treated as
unexplained at this stage and a scene examination will take
place.
CIB will be investigating the circumstances of
the
death.
