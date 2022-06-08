Do You Recognise This Man?

Police are appealing for information to identify this man following an

attempted robbery at a convenience store on Glover Road in Hawera.

The incident took place on Saturday 7 May around 1:30pm.

If you recognise this man and can assist Police in identifying him, please

call 105 and quote the file number 220607/6879 with any information.

