Arrests Made, Vehicles Impounded Following Illegal Street Racing Operation

Sunday, 12 June 2022, 6:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Palmerston North Police have arrested three people and impounded four
vehicles after an operation targeting illicit street racing in the city overnight.

Additionally three people underwent an EBA procedure and have been summonsed for driving with excess breath alcohol.

Police were aware a large gathering of vehicles had been planned and an operation was put in place to target any illegal activity.

Manawatū Area Prevention Manager Senior Sergeant Phil Ward says Police are aware such events are disruptive and frustrating for residents.

“We intend to continue to target risky behaviour from antisocial road users who are participating in illegal street racing.

"Police intend to continue to be visible at planned meet-ups and hope our enforcement action provides reassurance to those in the community who have been affected by this behaviour."

Anyone with concerns about antisocial road users should call 111 if it is happening now, or if it is after the fact call 105 or make a report online [1].

